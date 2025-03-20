Zags fans enjoying dominate win in 1st round of NCAA tourney

Gonzaga Bulldog fans are on Cloud 9 after their dominant win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament over the Georgia Bulldogs 89-68. Sports bars throughout the Sound were filled with Zags fans, especially the Dock Sports Bar in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood. KIRO 7 caught up with a few fans moments after the big win.

Gonzaga is moving on! A big win over Georgia. Now they face one seed Houston in Wichita. If bulldogs pull off upset, they’ll make their 10th Sweet 16 in a row! @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/kn2sq6OubS — Jake Chapman (@JChapmanNews) March 20, 2025

“I’m feeling so good. So good. Our community is confident in the character of our players,” Kevin, a Gonzaga fan, said.

Even before tip-off, Gonzaga fans had all the confidence in the world that their team was going to get the job done.

“They are playing the best basketball they’ve played all season which is exactly what we want to play at. So, I think we are in good shape. I think IKE is going to take care of business all day!” Tony, a Gonzaga fan, said.

It wasn’t just Zags fans enjoying the first day of March Madness. For some, it is a tradition that spans on for decades. Ken Chardos and his friends have been going to a sports bar on the first two days of the tournament every year for the past 20 years. The past 11 have been spent at the Dock in Fremont.

“I think now it’s become our kickoff to spring. Like come out of hibernation, if you will, from the last couple of crappy weather months and with the sun coming out,” Chardos said.

Chardos says it all started with 5 or 6 of them just wanting to get together to watch basketball and catch up with one another. He says not only have they kept up with the tradition, they’ve added people to that family.

“It’s funny to think back that you know 5 or 6 guys just wanting to watch basketball and it’s just become our own family event,” Chardos said.

And as fans enjoy what’s left of March Madness, Chardos hopes they continue their tradition.

“And we are fortunate we have a group of friends that we do and this venue has just become our kick off for the year,” Chardos said.

Gonzaga is set to take on one seed Houston on Saturday.

