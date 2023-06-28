Local

Your paycheck is about to get smaller: State’s long-term care tax starts July 1

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Long Term Care Tax Anthony Jones takes his daily lupus medication and supplements at his Seattle apartment on June 20, 2023. Diagnosed with the disease when he was 19, Jones sometimes has difficulty making it to work when his lupus flares up. Washington lawmakers had cases like his in mind when they passed a new long-term care tax that takes effect July 1, making Washington the first state in the nation to deduct money from workers' paychecks to finance long-term care benefits. (AP Photo/Ed Komenda) (Ed Komenda)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Unless you applied for an exemption, you’ll soon notice a difference in your paycheck.

On July 1, workers begin contributing to the WA Cares Fund, the state’s new long-term care insurance program.

For those who are eligible, it provides a lifetime benefit of $36,500 to offset the costs of long-term care. It will pay for such things as meals, transportation, and wheelchairs and scooters. It can also be used to pay a family member to provide care. The program will start paying benefits on July 1, 2026.

Annual increases will be made based on inflation.

To fund the program, a .58% payroll tax will be imposed on Washington workers — or 58 cents per $100. For someone who makes $50,000 annually, that’s about $290 a year. For someone who makes $150,000, it will cost about $870 a year.

Approved by the legislature in 2019, the program has been controversial from the start. The first-in-the-nation program was delayed by 18 months following legislative action.

Last year, a federal judge dismissed a class action lawsuit that was filed by opponents, saying the court did not have jurisdiction since it was a state tax.

