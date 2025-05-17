Your horoscope is wearing a hard hat, thanks to WSDOT

In a cosmic crossover, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has taken its traffic safety mission to the stars.

WSDOT dropped a cheeky Instagram post reminiscent of a semi-truck barreling down I-5 with no brakes. The theme? Zodiac signs…as road safety gear.

Horoscope chaos meets cones, signs, and WSDOT

“We consulted our oracle to better connect you to the safety features found in and around our work zones,” a spokesperson said. “And while this is all just for fun, THE best safety feature to keep workers and travelers safe is…you.”

Aries (Traffic Barrel)

Bold. Orange. In your way. Doesn’t care. Will aggressively roll into oncoming traffic just to prove a point.

Taurus (Concrete Barrier)

Immovable. Emotionally and physically. This is a sign that says “I’m not mad. I’m just… here. Forever.” Probably hasn’t moved since 1998.

Gemini (Flagger)

Flipping signs and moods like it’s their part-time job (because it is). Attention-seeking? Yes. Confusing? Also yes. Wait, are we going or stopping?

Cancer (Truck-Mounted Attenuator)

Sensitive soul disguised as heavy machinery. Exists solely to protect you from crashing — emotionally and literally. Will cry if you honk.

Leo (High-Vis Safety Gear)

LOOK. AT. ME. Leo is visibility incarnate. Probably owns a reflective jumpsuit “for the drama.”

Virgo (Digital Message Board)

Clear. Concise. No typos. Probably correcting other signs’ grammar between alerts.

Libra (Arrow Board)

Can’t pick a side… so just blinks both ways. Internally panicking, externally vibing.

Scorpio (Flashing Amber & Green Lights)

Mysterious. Hypnotic. A little suspicious. Are those lights for you? Are they for someone else? No one knows. Scorpios like it that way.

Sagittarius (Pilot Car)

Doesn’t check maps. You’re either keeping up or getting left behind. Also has a fabulous bumper sticker.

Capricorn (Steel-Toed Boots)

Sturdy. Serious. Has a five-year plan and a reinforced heel.

Aquarius (Portable Traffic Signal)

Possibly invented by aliens. Knows it’s improving society, even if no one knows how it works.

Pisces (Work Zone Speed Limit Sign)

The soft voice saying, “please slow down” Dreamy. Vulnerable. Still believes in the concept of patience — bless.

