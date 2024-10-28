Young man hit, killed by van while walking along I-5 in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A 20-year-old Othello man walking along Interstate 5 was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver Sunday night.

According to a Washington State Patrol report, just after 9 p.m., a Chevrolet Express van was traveling behind a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV in the second of two lanes on the northbound I-5 express lanes in Downtown Seattle.

As they reached the Washington State Convention Center, a pedestrian who was walking along the highway wandered in front of the Trailblazer. The driver of the SUV swerved, braked, and was able to avoid the pedestrian.

However, the Chevrolet van swerved to the left and hit the pedestrian and the SUV.

The pedestrian, van, and SUV all came to rest on the left shoulder.

The man who was walking along the freeway was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died. His name will not be released until his family members can be located and notified.

According to the report, the 30-year-old Renton man who was driving the van is facing charges of DUI and vehicular homicide.

The van and the SUV were both damaged, but neither driver was hurt.





