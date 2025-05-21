You will need state permit to buy guns in WA under new law

OLYMPIA, Wash. — MyNorthwest.com contributed to this story.

Starting in 2027, people living in Washington will be required to get a permit and pass live-fire training before they can buy a gun.

Governor Bob Ferguson signed House Bill 1163 into law on Tuesday.

Democrats argued that this bill will help prevent gun violence and suicides.

Republicans and 2nd Amendment advocates, on the other hand, are calling the law unconstitutional.

How do I apply for a permit?

To apply for a permit, applicants will submit their fingerprints, they must pass a detailed background check, and complete a state-certified gun safety course that includes live-fire training.

Gun safety course & live-fire training

During their gun safety course, applicants will go to a range, learn how to handle a gun, demonstrate basic shooting proficiency, and learn about secure gun storage.

Once you complete the course, you will receive a certificate of completion that you must provide when making a purchase.

Requirements for firearms dealers

Firearm dealers won’t be allowed to complete a sale unless the buyer shows their valid permit.

The bill also expands rules for firearm transfers. All guns must now be logged and reported. This includes rifles, shotguns, handguns, and semi-automatic rifles.

Washington’s Department of Licensing (DOL) will retain those transfer records, and the state’s background check program will conduct annual eligibility checks to revoke permits if a holder becomes legally disqualified.

What about concealed pistol licenses?

Those interested in applying for a concealed pistol license must complete a live-fire training requirement.

If someone already holds a valid purchase permit, they’ll be exempt from another background check when applying for a CPL.

Are there other exemptions?

Yes. There are exemptions for law enforcement, military personnel, armed security guards, and private investigators—but they’ll have to show proper ID.

