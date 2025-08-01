You can visit WA national parks Monday for free

On Monday, you can visit one of Washington’s national parks for free.

According to the Washington Trails Association, it’s to celebrate the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. It’s a federal bill that was signed in 2020 and provides significant funding for public lands and conservation.

According to the National Park Service, Monday’s waiver only covers admission. It doesn’t cover things like timed entry reservations, which are required for some places like the Sunrise Corridor at Mount Rainier National Park.

There are three other free entry days this year:

September 27 – National Public Lands Day

October 12 – National Wildlife Refuge Week

November 11 – Veterans Day

