Xfinity moves Root Sports, broadcaster of Seattle Kraken games, to higher-priced package

SEATTLE — You’ll now have to pay more to watch the Seattle Kraken on Xfinity this season.

Xfinity sent an email to its customers on lower-tier packages saying that Root Sports was removed from their channel lineup.

The TV and internet provider tried to put a positive spin on the change by saying the channel was removed “to provide you savings.”

Tuesday’s change happened on the day of the first game of the Kraken’s regular season. That game was broadcast on ESPN, but Thursday’s game, and the majority of the team’s regular season games will be on Root.

Xfinity went on to say that customers who no longer had Root would get a credit.

“Because Regional Sports Networks (RSN), like ROOT SPORTS, drive significant expense for our customers, we’ve removed this channel from your current TV package and will be reducing your RSN fee. Until this fee reduction goes into effect, you’ll soon see a $8.95 credit in your monthly bill,” the email said.

Customers can still get Root Sports, but only if they upgrade to Xfinity’s “Ultimate” package.

Root Sports sent us a statement that reads, in part:

“We are disappointed that Xfinity has moved ROOT SPORTS to the Ultimate package. The timing is less than ideal.”





If you are a Xfinity customer and no longer have access to ROOT SPORTS, please contact your provider for assistance. pic.twitter.com/z7V4i5joTi — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) October 10, 2023

