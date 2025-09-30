WSU study could find key to treat alcohol withdrawal symptoms

Researchers at Washington State University (WSU) have identified a part of the brain that could ease alcohol withdrawal symptoms, according to a new study published in the journal Neuropharmacology.

The study conducted on mice found that altering brain function in the cerebellum could alleviate both physical and emotional symptoms of alcohol withdrawal.

Those behind the study say this discovery could lead to the development of targeted treatments that make it easier to recover from alcohol use disorder (AUD).

“Our research suggests the cerebellum could be a promising therapeutic target to help people get through the most difficult stage of alcohol use disorder,” said Nadia McLean, lead author and doctoral researcher in the Department of Integrative Physiology.

Alcohol use disorder affects approximately 29 million Americans and is the third-leading preventable cause of death in the United States, according to WSU.

Researchers used two methods to counteract withdrawal symptoms in mice without affecting the rest of the brain and showed low abuse potential.

“If we can take away the worst part of withdrawal, even temporarily, people may be better able to succeed with counseling or other long-term treatments for AUD,” Rossi said.

Researchers say it will still be a while before they can start performing clinical trials.

