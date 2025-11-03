Local

WSU researchers develop test that can help identify drugs that could be harmful to cats

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Researchers at Washington State University (WSU) have developed a test to help identify drugs that may cause severe neurological side effects in cats.

The test is designed for cats that have a type of gene mutation that may trigger neurological side effects from common drugs, according to the study published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

“This test allows us to screen both existing medications and new drug candidates, giving veterinarians, drug makers and regulators the information they need to make safer prescribing decisions,” WSU veterinary pharmacologist Dr. Katrina Mealey said.

Up to 6% of Maine coon cats have the MDR1 mutation, which disrupts the P-glycoprotein protein, which normally helps remove harmful substances from the brain and body, according to the study.

The test identified 10 new drugs that pose a risk to cats with the mutation and it’s available as a fee-for-service through WSU, or agencies that can use the data to conduct their own screenings.

Researchers say it will allow vets and pharmaceutical companies to better protect cats from potentially harmful drug interactions.

