WSU research says cats could be well-suited as therapy animals

WASHINGTON — While therapy dogs have ruled the world of animal-assisted services (AAS), new research from Washington State University says their feline counterparts may have what it takes to join the ranks.

A study co-authored by WSU professor Patricia Pendry, in collaboration with researchers in Belgium, found that therapy cats share specific behavioral traits that may make them well-suited for AAS programs. The research team surveyed hundreds of cat owners across Belgium using a “standardized behavioral assessment.”

“There’s this perception that cats just aren’t suitable for this kind of work, but our study shows that some cats may thrive in these settings,” Pendry said. “It turns out that cats chosen to engage in AAS seem to exhibit the same behavioral traits as therapy dogs — like high sociability and a willingness to engage with people.”

The study found that AAS cats tend to be more social with both humans and other cats, more attention-seeking and more tolerant of being handled. Some individuals may find comfort in a cat’s quiet presence rather than the enthusiastic energy of a dog.

Pendry said that not all cats are suited for the role, and unlike dogs, therapy cats are not typically trained for the job. Instead, certain cats appear to naturally possess the necessary personality traits. The study did not examine differences in behavior based on breed.

“Despite the study’s findings, researchers stress that more work is needed before therapy cats become a mainstream option. Questions remain about whether these traits are innate or developed through experience, as well as how to ensure that therapy work does not negatively impact feline welfare,” WSU said.

Pendry said the goal of the study isn’t to suddenly promote cats into therapy work, but it’s to recognize that some cats may genuinely enjoy this kind of interaction and, in the right setting, can provide “meaningful support to people who need it.”





