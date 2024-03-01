WSU releases 2024 football schedule

On Thursday Washington State University released their 2024 football schedule. As we previously reported, the 2024 Apple Cup will be played September 14 at Lumen Field.

Despite the University of Washington leaving the Pac-12, both teams have agreed to continue the Apple Cup tradition at least through 2028.

The Cougars season opener will be at home against Portland State on August 31. WSU then plays Texas Tech at home September 7. After the September 14 Apple Cup, the Cougars return home to play San Jose State, the first of 6 Mountain West matchups.

In December, WSU and Oregon State, the only two teams left in the Pac-12, came to an agreement with the Mountain West Conference for the 2024 football season. They will each play 6 games against MWC opponents. The MWC has expressed interest in WSU becoming a member of the conference.

The Cougars will not play the first and only Pac-12 conference game of the season against Oregon State until November 23. That game will be played in Corvallis.

Times for the games have not been announced.

