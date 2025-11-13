WSU fires athletic director Anne McCoy

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has made a leadership change, announcing that Athletics Director Anne McCoy will no longer serve in the role.

“Anne has provided steady leadership through one of the most complex and pivotal periods in the history of Cougar Athletics,” said WSU President Elizabeth Cantwell. “She built a strong foundation for the program’s future grounded in integrity, academic success, and care for our student-athletes. We are deeply grateful for Anne’s decades of service and her unwavering commitment to Washington State University.”

McCoy joined WSU in 2001 as associate director of athletics for internal operations and advanced through numerous leadership roles before being appointed Director of Athletics in 2024.

“Over the past year, WSU Athletics earned record academic and competitive achievements: 45 student-athletes earned all-conference selections, 19 captured individual conference titles, and the department achieved a 3.36 GPA, the highest in program history. McCoy also played a critical role in guiding the university through the rebuilding process of the Pac-12, helping lay the groundwork for the conference’s relaunch in 2026,” WSU wrote in a statement.

It’s unclear why they are letting her go from the role.

WSU will conduct a national search for the university’s next Athletics Director.

Jon Haarlow, Athletics chief operating officer, will serve as Interim Director of Athletics, overseeing day-to-day operations during the transition.

