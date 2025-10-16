WSP trooper hospitalized after suspected drunk driver crashes into vehicle

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper was sent to the hospital overnight after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

The trooper pulled over another driver on southbound I-5. While the WSP trooper and one other car were stopped on the side of the highway, the suspect allegedly crashed into both vehicles. The accident happened near the King-Pierce County line.

Expect delays in the area. The right two lanes will be blocked for a Collision Technical Specialist to investigate the scene.



Two have been transported to the hospital - to include the Trooper and the person who was originally stopped. pic.twitter.com/NTPT39vQ5l — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) October 16, 2025

Both the trooper and the other person pulled over were sent to the hospital.

The suspect in the car crash was arrested for DUI.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

