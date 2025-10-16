Local

WSP trooper hospitalized after suspected drunk driver crashes into vehicle

By Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest.com
WSP trooper hospitalized after suspected drunk driver crashes into vehicle
A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper was sent to the hospital overnight after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.

The trooper pulled over another driver on southbound I-5. While the WSP trooper and one other car were stopped on the side of the highway, the suspect allegedly crashed into both vehicles. The accident happened near the King-Pierce County line.

Both the trooper and the other person pulled over were sent to the hospital.

The suspect in the car crash was arrested for DUI.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

