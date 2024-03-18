WSP stops driver going 161 mph in Kennewick

Now this is speeding.

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol stopped a driver for speeding at 161 mph Monday morning.

Yes, one hundred and sixty-one miles per hour.

Trooper Thorson said the WSP worked with their airplane at Interstate 82 and Locust Grove in Kennewick to catch the driver.

“If this car would have hit anything, we would probably be investigating a fatality collision,” Thorson added.

