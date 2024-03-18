WSP settles $1.4M lawsuit claiming trooper singled out Black people, immigrants

The Washington State Patrol has settled a $1.4 million federal lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, a state trooper targeted Black people and immigrants.

The suit, which was filed by four plaintiffs, says they were each arrested by Trooper Cameron Osmer and booked into jail on suspicion of impaired driving. The arrests all happened within weeks of each other.

However, blood tests showed no trace of drugs or alcohol in their systems.

According to the Seattle Times, internal WSP documents show Osmer was responsible for several similar arrests. The majority of those who were arrested are minorities.

