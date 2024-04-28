Four teenagers arrested in armed car-jacking in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police say four teenage boys stole a woman’s car after following her all the way to a street in Bellevue. They followed the woman’s black BMW to Northeast 13th Place, waited for her to get out of the car, and then jumped out at her with a gun.

Drew Anderson with the Bellevue Police told us, “It is a safe city, but crime does happen. It appears that because that they are from Portland, Oregon that this was pretty random.”

Police say the boys headed south and were spotted in Tumwater throwing some of the stolen items out of the car and into a dumpster.

The boys then tried to enter Joint Base Lewis-McChord but failed and were arrested shortly after by Washington State Patrol in Vancouver, Washington.

The police urge the public to always be aware of your surroundings.

All four teens are in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center in King County and are expected to face Robbery and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle charges.





©2024 Cox Media Group