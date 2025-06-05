WSP on scene of deadly crash in Alderwood

ALDERWOOD, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) are investigating a deadly crash on SR 525 in Alderwood early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 4:15 a.m. at a spot just west of I-5, in the southbound lanes.

Two left lanes are blocked, and traffic is getting through one open lane.

WSP said one car crashed into the median.

At least one person died.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Only one car was involved, and WSP has not specified if other people were in the car besides the driver.

Use caution in the area and expect delays.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

©2025 Cox Media Group