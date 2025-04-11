WSP looking for witnesses to highway shooting near Tacoma Dome

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help for any information about a shooting that happened on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Dome earlier this week.

According to WSP, the victim was driving a blue GMC Sierra pickup truck around 7:30 a.m. on April 9 near the Tacoma Dome when the heard what they believed was a gunshot.

When they got to their destination, they saw a bullet hole in their passenger door and found a bullet on the floor of the passenger side.

No one was injured in the incident.

It’s unclear if this was a random shooting or a targeted shooting, but the victim did not have any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have more information about the origin of the gunshot is asked to contact Detective Tessa Schahfer via email at tessa.schahfer@wsp.wa.gov or via phone at (253) 538-3172.





