Washington Primary Election: Seattle City Attorney

Four candidates, including incumbent City Attorney Ann Davison, are running for the next four-year term in Seattle.

Ann Davison

Statement: Since elected in 2021, I have led the fight to make our city safer; and now I’m leading the fight against Trump by using the full weight of my office to keep our community safe from his threats to immigrants and to protect Seattle’s most vulnerable.

As Seattle’s first woman, and mom, to serve as City Attorney, I have fought against human trafficking on Aurora; worked to eliminate open air drug markets threatening whole neighborhoods; and created a Drug Prosecution Alternative, giving those struggling with addiction a pathway to treatment.

To aid in reducing gun violence, I proposed common sense rules for after-hours venues to curb late-night shootings. I’ve fought for the environment and for consumers, winning $160 million from corporate polluters dumping toxic chemicals into the Duwamish River, and I sued Kia/Hyundai for needlessly exposing consumers to auto theft.

Because I believe in transparency and accountability, I created a ground-breaking data program to show the public how our criminal justice system works; a model now followed by others nationwide. And I led the effort to push the State Legislature to address the toxicology lab backlog for DUIs in order to improve roadway safety.

I am endorsed by Democratic Governors Christine Gregoire and Gary Locke, Democratic Congressman Adam Smith, King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion, Pierce County Prosecutor Mary Robnett, Democratic State Representative David Hackney, Rev. Harriett Walden, Pastor Aaron Williams, Seattle Building and Construction Trades Unions, Seattle Fire Fighters Union; and by a majority of the City Council including the City Council President, and retired judges.

We cannot go back to being a city that did not enforce its own laws and allowed our public spaces to become unsafe and inaccessible. I offer proven leadership, pragmatic solutions and a promise to keep fighting for Seattle’s future.

Rory O’Sullivan

Statement: Rory’s legal career has tracked the needs of our community. During the foreclosure crisis he helped Northwest Justice Project by representing homeowners facing foreclosure. When King County declared a homelessness emergency, Rory served as the Managing Attorney of the Housing Justice Project, a program across two court houses involving more than 100 attorneys ensuring tenants were not wrongly evicted.

For decades, Rory has been working to loosen the grip of big corporate interests on our elections. In 2003, he helped to found an organization called Washington Public Campaigns. More than 20 years later, that organization, now called Fix Democracy First, is still bringing people together around the issue of money in politics. In 2015, Rory helped craft the language of the initiative that created the first in the nation democracy voucher program.

Rory knows it’s time to fight for our city. He will hold employers accountable when they steal wages from workers and create unsafe working conditions. He will prosecute domestic violence cases and protect survivors. He will fight to protect Seattle from Trump’s deportations and overreach. He will help our neighborhoods build trust with the police by holding SPOG accountable and he will bring back community court to reduce recidivism and give people the chance to succeed.

Rory is running for City Attorney to build community, break the cycle of crime, and deliver a safer, fairer Seattle for all. He lives with his wife, son, and dog in Columbia City.

Rory is endorsed by: Every Democratic Organization that has endorsed; including the 32nd, 36th, 37th, and 46th District Democrats, The King County Democrats, The Seattle Dispatchers Guild, ILWU Local 19, FairVote Washington, Senator Saldaña, Representatives Thomas, Santos, and Street, Former City Councilmembers Morales, Herbold, and O’Brien, Former Senator Kline, Former County Councilmember Kohl Welles, and many more.

Nathan Rouse

Statement: Seattle deserves a justice system that reflects our values—one rooted in accountability and compassion. Right now, that’s not what we’re getting. The City Attorney’s Office is failing to deliver on its most basic responsibilities. Domestic violence and DUI cases are being dismissed at an inexcusable rate and victims are left without support. Low-level offenses continue without changing behavior, and instead of creating real public safety we get political headlines and performative prosecutions.

I’m running because I know what’s broken and where real change needs to happen. I’m a public defender, legal advocate, and father of two young children. I’ve clerked for federal judges, handled complex civil litigation at one of Seattle’s largest firms, and spent years representing people failed by the system.

I’m not a prosecutor or a political insider. I’m someone who’s been in the trenches—standing with people when the system comes crashing down. I bring extensive legal experience and lived values—not political ambition.

I’ll be a City Attorney who delivers outcomes, not excuses. This means prosecuting serious cases effectively and using proven alternatives to break the cycle of harm. I’ll bring back and strengthen community court, expand access to treatment and support services, and invest in tools that actually reduce recidivism. I’ll also end cash bail for nonviolent, low-level offenses. Freedom should never depend on how much money someone has—it should depend on risk, safety, and justice.

I’m proud to be endorsed by Democratic leaders and respected legal advocates who know Seattle needs a City Attorney rooted in values—someone who will lead with integrity, deliver results, and reject political theater.

I promise to be a City Attorney who protects Seattle from Trump’s attacks, believes accountability and compassion can co-exist, and understands that real safety comes from breaking cycles—not deepening them. I’d be honored to earn your vote.

Erika Evans

Statement: Seattle deserves a City Attorney who will keep us safe and stand up for our rights. I am running to deliver real public safety—holding violent offenders accountable and addressing root causes like substance use and housing instability. I’ve spent my career fighting for victims of violence, children, and underrepresented communities. I’ve prosecuted wage theft and hate crimes, and held gun and fentanyl traffickers accountable.

I’m the only candidate with experience as a city and federal prosecutor, a civil defense lawyer for the City of Seattle, a pro tem judge, and a community leader. In those roles, I saw firsthand that the law is not just about punishment—it’s about justice, balancing accountability with compassion.

I was raised in a union household rooted in civil rights and economic justice. My grandfather, a field laborer, later used his 1968 Olympic platform to stand up for civil and human rights. My mom was a construction worker and social worker. My dad is a proud transit driver. They showed me the values of hard work, fairness, and courage.

As the next City Attorney, I’ll restore Community Court and focus on rehabilitation—not revolving doors. I’ll end unacceptable delays in prosecuting domestic violence and DUI cases. I left my job as an Assistant U.S. Attorney when Trump took office. With civil, environmental, worker, and reproductive rights under attack, we need a City Attorney who shares our values, knows the law, and will fight for us.

Proudly endorsed: Washington State Attorney General, Nick Brown; King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion; King County Council Chair Girmay Zahilay; Seattle Port Commissioners Cho, Calkins; State Senator Saldaña, Representatives Street, Reed, Thomas; City Councilmembers Hollingsworth, Juarez (fmr), Lewis (fmr); ATU587; King County, 36th, 46th Democrats, and 100+ legal, labor, civil rights leaders!

Let’s build a safer, more just Seattle—together.

