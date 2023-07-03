WSP looking for witnesses after man shot on I-5 while passing the Tacoma Dome

TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses to a drive-by shooting that happened on Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Dome on Monday.

The WSP said a 40-year-old man was driving a blue 2005 Audi A8 southbound near 38th Street around 1 a.m. when another car started tailgating him.

The man sped up to try to get more distance but the car, a black Honda Accord, kept following him, reaching speeds of 120 mph.

As the drivers passed 38th Street, the man moved to the right to let the Honda pass. As the Honda was passing, one of the people in the Honda fired three shots at the man’s car. One bullet went through the door and hit the man’s left foot. The Honda then sped away going southbound.

The WSP said witnesses haven’t been able to give any more details.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to call Detective Travis Calton at 360-918-4023.

