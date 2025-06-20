WSP looking for witnesses after man hit by car, killed on I-90

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam, to come forward after a man was hit by a car and killed on Interstate 90, near Snoqualmie.

WSP reports that a 42-year-old was driving a Toyota Sequoia when he hit and killed a person who was on the side of I-90, near State Route 18. WSP says the victim, a 66-year-old man from Bellevue, may have been fixing the flat tire since troopers noticed on the front wheel of his red sedan.

The crash was reported around noon on June 19, and the driver of the Sequoia did not stop after he hit the person. Eventually, that driver’s car stopped working near the Preston exit.

Troopers say that the driver tried to carjack another person driving a pickup truck. When that didn’t work, troopers said he tried to climb into the bed of it.

At that time, troopers had responded, and when a lieutenant confronted the man, he reportedly became combative.

“It was an altercation. We had 911 callers, and actually a good Samaritan stopped to help the lieutenant,” Trooper Rick Johnson said. “They ended up in the blackberry bushes on the side of the off-ramp. Then other troopers got involved, and they were able to place that individual into custody.”

Detectives believe he was impaired at the time of the crash. Johnson says charges of DUI, hit and run, assault, and vehicular homicide are all being investigated against the driver.

If you saw the crash or have any videos that show the crash, contact Detective Early at Todd.Eary@wsp.wa.gov or Detective Bergeron at Judah.Bergeron@wsp.wa.gov.

