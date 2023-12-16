WSP looking for hit-and-run suspect after Camano Island resident found dead

POULSBO, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a Camano Island resident was found dead on the off-ramp to Finn Hill Road off State Route 3 in Poulsbo.

Robert Rathvon, 35 years old, was believed to have been dead for several hours before a passing motorist found him on December 9, according to WSP.

An autopsy showed his injuries were consistent with being hit by a car.

WSP said Rathvon had just finished working a seven-day rotation at his job as a life flight pilot and decided to stay at a local hotel. He walked to a downtown restaurant where he had dinner and left before midnight.

WSP said he was unfamiliar with the area and is believed to have taken a wrong turn walking back to his hotel, eventually ending up on the Finn Hill exit ramp.

Rathvon was last seen on surveillance video near Viking Way and Finn Hill shortly after midnight.

WSP is asking for dash cam video from anyone in the area of SR 3 and traveling northbound on SR 3 between Silverdale and Poulsbo the night of Dec. 8 around midnight to Dec. 9 around 6 a.m.

It is also asking for any information on a vehicle with recent front-end damage, expected to be on the passenger side front to the hood and windshield.

