WSP looking for 70-year-old Bellevue man missing since last week

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a man who has been missing since March 19.

Wayman Rollins, 70, was last seen near Polaris at Eastgate on SE Eastgate Way around 7:45 p.m., near Seattle Humane. It’s unknown which direction he left in.

WSP has not specified if Rollins is on foot, or is using transit.

He is 6′3″ and weighs around 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Rollins was last seen wearing a blue, white and gray plaid shirt and black sweatpants.

If you see him, call 911.

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