WSP issues silver alert for 86-year-old man last seen in Auburn

WSP missing person DeMontigny Washington State Patrol (Washington State Patrol)

KENT, Wash. — Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old man who has been missing since 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Charles DeMontigny was last seen near the LA Fitness in Auburn.

He has white hair and brown eyes and was last seen in tan sweat pants and a turquoise track jacket.

DeMontigny drives a 2011 Ford with the license plate number B3550S.

WSP is asking anyone who has seen DeMontigny to call 911 right away.

