WSP: Driver hits, kills motorcyclist in Pierce County while trying to make U-Turn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night as another driver tried to make a U-Turn.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the motorcyclist was heading north on SR 167 at Gratzer Road, south of the Tacoma Junction.

The causing vehicle was driving in the same direction in a different lane.

WSP said the vehicle tried to make a U-Turn, and the motorcyclist hit the vehicle trying to make the turn.

The motorcyclist was sent into a ditch from impact.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was reported just before 9 p.m.

The roadway was blocked for three hours and forty five minutes.

It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.









