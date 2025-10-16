WSDOT warns drivers after early snow causes closures, crashes on Blewett Pass

Higher elevations across the Cascade Mountains will get another round of snow this weekend.

Around eight inches dumped on spots like Blewett Pass earlier this week, causing closures and accidents.

Lauren Loebsack with WSDOT tells us this is a little bit of an early start for winter weather.

“This is definitely the kind of surprise the PNW can deliver for sure,” Loebsack said.

On Sunday, the roads were fine as she went over one of the passes, but by Monday morning Blewett Pass was dealing with accidents and closures due to snow.

“It starts getting cold in the mountains and that moisture can be ice or snow and that changes the strategy of your travel,” Loebsack said.

More snow is in the forecast for Saturday morning.

WSDOT officials want you to know what you’re getting into.

“This is maybe earlier than people are thinking of winter tires on their vehicle but it’s a great reminder it’s never too early to plan ahead when you’re traveling in mountain passes.”

The good news is, WSDOT is ready for the quick season change.

“We start prepping as soon as the leaves start turning our crews are prepping it takes time to get equipment turned over and get those winter preps completed.”

If you are driving through a pass soon, make sure to pack your car for the weather.

“Definitely bring warm clothing you might not want to be driving in a coat or boots but have it in your vehicle,” Loebsack said.

They also recommend keeping a full charge or tank of gas in case you have to idle at a closure and have snacks and water with you.

There are several alerts and live cameras for you to check on those passes before you drive. You can find that information here.

