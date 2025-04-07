WSDOT, troopers helps duck family cross highway in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Why did the ducks cross the road? The Washington State Department of Transportation says it’s to prove they aren’t chicken.

Over the weekend, a WSDOT crew helped a mama and her babies cross State Route 500 in Vancouver.

On Saturday morning, the department’s incident response team worked with Washington State Patrol to rescue the feathered family.

WSP troopers did a rolling slowdown so a member of WSDOT could move the ducks to the right shoulder.

The worker grabbed the mama duck and scooped the ducklings into a bucket and carried them down the on-ramp.

The duck and its babies were dropped off in a marshy field away from the road.

