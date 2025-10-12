WSDOT says new toll rules coming to SR167

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says significant changes are coming to State Route 167 over the next few weeks.

Starting October 20, the biggest change for carpoolers is the requirement to have a Good To Go account and a Flex Pass set to HOV mode to avoid tolls, WSDOT says.

New signs have been installed that list up to three different toll rates, as SR 167 is now divided into three toll zones. Officials say this allows for better management of toll prices based on traffic conditions in each zone.

The tolls vary between $1 and $15 for those with a Good To Go account and pass, and drivers will only pay for the distance traveled, the department says.

SR 167 will also be restriped with dashed lines indicating where drivers can enter or exit the tolled lane, while double white lines will be used elsewhere.

The conversion of the northbound HOV lane to an express toll lane has been delayed due to the bridge strike in Pacific, which has caused lane closures.

The goal of these changes is to create a 50-mile managed lane corridor from Sumner to Lynnwood, providing a reliable trip for transit, carpoolers, and drivers who choose to pay a toll.

These updates to SR 167 are part of a long-term plan to improve traffic management and provide more reliable travel options for drivers in the region.

