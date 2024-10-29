WSDOT readies for winter: Talks safety, studded tires law

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has been preparing its crews and equipment as winter approaches.

Teams from around Washington came together to train, stock up on supplies and inspect its fleets of snow plows.

WSDOT is encouraging commuters to do the same and prepare for unexpected conditions.

WSDOT said that the state’s mountain passes are often closed because of poor driving behavior or lack of equipment, such as tire chains.

“Everyone can do their part to keep passes and roadways open. This includes planning trips accordingly if closures occur and staying up to date using WSDOT’s online tools,” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin. “As we do every winter, crews will ‘swarm to the storm’ and move crews and equipment to hard-hit or priority routes during storms.”

WSDOT suggests commuters track weather conditions before traveling and consider changing plans if the conditions are unsafe.

By law, studded tires are allowed on Washington roads from November 1 to March 31.

Drivers without studded tires should consider all-weather tires, which can be used year-round.

Drivers should also carry tire chains in their cars if there are plans to go to the mountains.

For more winter driving tips and what to carry in your car, use this checklist from WSDOT.

