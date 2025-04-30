Local

WSDOT puts work zone speed cameras on SR 522 near Bothell

By KIRO 7 News Staff
WSDOT work zone speed camera
BOTHELL, Wash. — Speeding is one of the leading causes of crashes in work zones, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). You could get a ticket if you get a lead foot on the highway going through Bothell.

WSDOT says it has a work zone speed camera on eastbound State Route 522 near the Interstate 405 interchange.

Earlier this year, WSDOT warned it would be using these cameras in certain construction zones to crack down on speeders.

This new safety tool involves a partnership between the Washington State Patrol (WSP), courts, the legislature, unions, and industry supporters.

The trailer-mounted cameras will rotate between construction, maintenance, and emergency projects where speeding is a problem, according to WSDOT.

Last week, WSDOT put one of these cameras on Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Signs will warn drivers when a camera is in a work zone. When possible, radar speed feedback signs will also show drivers how fast they’re moving.

The cameras calculate the average speed of a vehicle over 30 feet of movement.

There is no fine for the first work zone speed camera infraction, but it’s $248 for the second and every violation after that.

