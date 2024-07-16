WSDOT projects 10-mile backup during I-5 lane reduction in Grand Mound, plan alternate routes

GRAND MOUND, Wash. — Starting Tuesday, July 16 at 8 a.m., northbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Exit 82 and Exit 88 at the Lewis and Thurston County line traffic will be reduced to one lane for scheduled road maintenance.

WSDOT lane reductions Lewis/Thurston County line (WSDOT)

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warns drivers that getting through this 2-mile section will result in lengthy delays during this time.

WSDOT estimates that delays could be up to 2 hours and potentially reach a backup of 10 miles.

The lane reductions are required to fill potholes and fill gaps on the roadway that can only be done during warm and dry conditions.

WSDOT recommends drivers:

Consider rescheduling discretionary trips.

Travel early in the morning or late afternoon.

Add 2 hours of extra time to help prevent delays.

Top off fuel tanks or have a fully charged vehicle.

While planned work depends on weather conditions, current forecasts suggest clear skies and temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s.

Drivers are urged to consider changing travel plans or be prepared for long delays.

©2024 Cox Media Group