WSDOT progresses on fish habitat restoration despite challenges

According to WSDOT Secretary Roger Millar, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has made significant strides in restoring fish habitats by removing barriers under state highways despite facing numerous challenges.

A federal court order from 2013 mandated that WSDOT correct hundreds of outdated fish barriers, opening up miles of previously blocked habitats.

Since the order was issued, WSDOT has successfully removed 146 barriers, unlocking 571 miles of potential fish habitat, representing 50% of the total habitat blocked by state highway culverts.

The department has also initiated work on 160 additional sites, which, once completed, will bring the total restored habitat to 70%.

However, achieving the final goal of restoring 90% of the blocked habitats requires additional funding, estimated at $4 billion.

The work completed thus far has created momentum for other barrier owners in the watershed to follow suit.

State law mandates all barrier owners to correct their barriers, and WSDOT’s progress is seen as a crucial first step in the broader restoration efforts.

Millar addressed criticisms from The Seattle Times, which questioned the value of the projects and suggested that WSDOT’s efforts might result in “stranded investments” due to the presence of other barriers up or downstream.

Millar countered these claims by emphasizing that WSDOT’s work is foundational, creating opportunities for other barrier owners to address their issues, which are often less expensive to correct.

WSDOT has faced multiple obstacles, including funding constraints, supply chain issues, workforce shortages, and other logistical challenges.

Despite these difficulties, the department has improved its efficiency through new contracting methods and project bundling, saving time and money.

The department’s work also strengthens relationships with Washington’s tribes, with whom WSDOT has collaborated closely since the court order.

The restored waterways have already seen the return of fish, as confirmed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

WSDOT’s efforts, while driven by a court mandate, benefit all Washingtonians by improving fish habitats and enhancing infrastructure to better withstand natural disasters.

The new structures are designed to withstand earthquakes, extreme storms, and flooding while also supporting the restoration of salmon runs and other wildlife.

Millar describes the initiative as a “moonshot” due to its ambitious scope and the unprecedented nature of the work.

He emphasizes that while WSDOT’s projects alone may not fully restore salmon populations, they are a crucial part of the broader efforts required to repair the state’s fragile ecosystem.

