WSDOT: Plan ahead for your Memorial Day travel

It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means Washington’s roads, skies, and ferries are packed with people trying to get to their long weekend destination.

Whether you’re one of the 970,000 people passing through Seattle Tacoma International Airport, or maybe one of 65,000 daily fairy travelers, or even one cars in the hundreds of thousands hitting the road, it’s going to be busy out there.

WSDOT’s Lauren Padgett tells us Friday is expected to be very busy in the afternoon as people sneak out of work and begin their road trips. She said that heavy volume will continue through Monday night.

KIRO 7 found road tripper Bud Wright at a North Bend gas station. He hit the road by 7:30am.

“Traffic was a little thick getting out of Seattle but it always is, we are used to it,” Wright said.

Wright said this isn’t his first rodeo.

“We left early, my friends in the car wanted to leave later, but I said no because I’m the driver we are leaving earlier we settled on 7:15 and headed our right then,” Wright said.

WSDOT supports that early departure mindset.

“It’s good to get moving as soon, as you can we will see traffic builds as we get into the afternoon and evening,” Padgett said.

She tells us to help with congestion this weekend all construction projects are paused, the I-405 express lanes are free Monday, and the Vantage bridge is open.,

