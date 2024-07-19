WSDOT employee rescues man suffering from heat sickness

SEATTLE — Last week, the quick actions of an Incident Response Team member with the Washington State Department of Transportation potentially saved the life of a man suffering from heat-related illness by the side of the road.

Jeff McLaughlin was patrolling I-90 westbound when he saw a car stopped on the shoulder, which he initially thought might be occupied.

Despite this, McLaughlin stopped and walked up to the car. He noticed a man slumped over in the driver’s seat with the windows rolled up, in 100-degree heat. After knocking on the window, McLaughlin was able to get the man’s attention but said he looked extremely exhausted.

The man told McLaughlin that he had run out of gas and was waiting for his son to bring some. McLaughlin told the man that he could put enough gas in his car to get him on his way and offered some water. Only moments later, McLaughlin returned to the car and reportedly found the man having a seizure.

McLaughlin quickly called paramedics, opened the doors to the car, and started pouring cold water bottles on the man’s body. First responders arrived and were able to help the man regain consciousness. He was taken to a nearby hospital where it was later determined that he was suffering from heat-related illness.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, McLaughlin’s decision to stop when he spotted the car, followed by quick actions on the side of the highway, potentially saved the man’s life.

The Incident Response Team responds to thousands of incidents each year, ranging from clearing debris or simply changing a tire - to assisting during a major collision or road closure. WSDOT says that every day these workers might have the opportunity to save a life.

Jeff McLaughlin was awarded the region’s Culture of Safety & Regional Administrators coin for his heroic efforts, with WSDOT adding, “We are so grateful for Jeff and our Incident Response Team.”

