WSDOT confirms cyberattack responsible for recent website and app outages

The Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that a recent cybersecurity incident is responsible for outages affecting its website and apps.

The attack, which began Tuesday, was aimed at interrupting real-time travel information for travelers, according to WSDOT.

WSDOT said no other systems appear to be affected by the attack.

While traffic and mountain pass cameras have been restored on the app, they are still not visible online.

Travel maps, the mobile app, ferry vessel watch, and online freight permits are not accessible.

Staff at WSDOT appear to be having fun with the outages, posting nonsensical and non-traffic-related content on their social media platforms.

A look at my just-completed interaction with a snake going over my foot outside. pic.twitter.com/fgKBIa8hIj — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) November 9, 2023

The cause of the outage is under investigation and future updates will be provided on WSDOT social media platforms.

©2023 Cox Media Group