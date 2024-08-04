Easy Fire prompts Sunday morning closure for part of SR 20

The Washington State Department of Transportation said Sunday that the Easy Fire has moved closer to State Route 20, prompting a road closure from Granite Creek to the Easy Pass trailhead.

The closure, which affects mileposts 148 to 157, will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, August 4, to ensure the safety of fire crews working in the area.

There is currently no estimated time for the road to reopen.

There are no detours available.

Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated on the situation through official WSDOT channels.

