WSDOT closes North Cascades Highway due to winter weather forecast

Due to significant snow and rain in the forecast, the North Cascades Highway is scheduled to close temporarily at 5 p.m. on Thursday, with no estimated time to reopen.

The temporary closure will be on SR 20 between Ross Dam Trailhead at milepost 134 on the west side and Silver Star gate at milepost 171 on the east side, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.

As drier weather is expected in the forecast beginning next week, avalanche and maintenance crews will be reassessing road conditions on Monday.

WSDOT noted there is potential the highway will be cleared and that crews will reopen the closed portion of the highway, but currently, there is no estimated time for reopening.

Reopening the route altogether is not certain and is based on several factors, including snowpack levels in avalanche pathways and winter maintenance in the region.

The earliest closure date for the North Cascades Highway was on October 17, 2003. Last year, the route was closed for the season on Nov. 18.

WSDOT will provide road closure updates on its real-time travel map and mountain pass page.

