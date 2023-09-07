WSDOT cameras catch otters, elk, and bobcat at I-90 wildlife crossing

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Cameras on the Snoqualmie Pass Wildlife Bridge captured footage of several furry passersby in recent weeks.

WSDOT’s Snoqualmie Pass X account posted a video that showed otters, an elk, and a bobcat using the wildlife bridge to cross I-90.

Recent activity on the I-90 wildlife crossing structures.

📷Elk, bobcat & otters pic.twitter.com/ZDPEK4OMlf — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) September 7, 2023

The bridge was completed back in 2018 to keep animals safe from cars. It is now the largest wildlife crossing in North America.

A recent Washington State University study found that wildlife crossings have potentially saved millions of animals throughout Washington.

WSDOT says there are plans for another bridge near Easton. The project has already been funded and construction is expected to begin in the next few years.

