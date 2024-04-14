Wrong way driver arrested for DUI after multi-vehicle crash in Renton

A 38-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after Washington State Patrol troopers said he was driving in the wrong direction on I-405 and caused a 3-car collision that closed southbound lanes for several hours.

At about 4:32 a.m. Sunday, troopers say the man was traveling northbound on southbound I-405, just north of State Route 900 in Renton.

A second and third vehicles were traveling southbound when the man struck the second one head-on.

The third vehicle attempted to avoid the collision, but was hit by the man’s vehicle after it bounced off the second vehicle.

The first and third vehicles also burst into flames.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 38-year-old man from Puyallup, was transported to Overlake Hospital Medical Center. Charges of driving under the influence are pending.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 68-year-old woman from Bellevue, was transported to Overlake Hospital Medical Center as well.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 40-year-old man from Leavenworth, was also injured but was treated at the scene.

