Would you try it? Salt & Straw and Taco Bell collab on a frozen treat

If you like ice cream and Taco Bell—you’re in luck.

Salt & Straw is collaborating with the fast-food chain on a unique flavor: Tacolate.

It’s a twist on the Choco Taco that was discontinued. The frozen treat was a waffle cone shaped like a taco, filled with ice cream, and dipped in chocolate.

This version, according to The Oregonian, will feature a cinnamon ancho chile ice cream filling and will be served with a mango jalapeno sauce or a wildberry cinnamon sauce for dipping.

It will be sold at all Salt & Straw locations and shipped nationwide starting Friday, Oct. 3.

According to Salt & Straw’s website, there is already a waitlist, but you can sign up to get on it if you’re interested.

The Tacoloate will be available while supplies last at all locations.

