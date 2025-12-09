Would-be burglar gets stuck in fence outside Spanaway home

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A man who allegedly tried to break into a Spanaway home found trouble a-foot when he got stuck in a fence.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential area in Park Ave S. near 174th St S. for reports of an in-progress burglary around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

The homeowners said a stranger was actively banging on the front door and trying to get in. They told deputies that they were so scared that they used couches to barricade the front door.

The homeowners told deputies that the would-be burglar went to the back of the house and tried to break a window.

According to deputies, the suspect broke through a fence and tried to crawl under, but ended up getting his foot stuck in it.

Responding deputies had to use bolt cutters to free the suspect’s foot.

Once the 20-year-old was unstuck, he was promptly arrested and booked for residential burglary.

Deputies said it appears he was under the influence of some substance, though it’s unclear if it was drugs or alcohol.

©2025 Cox Media Group