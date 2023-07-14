World-famous ‘corpse flower’ blooming at Amazon Spheres

A ‘corpse flower’ has bloomed at the Amazon Spheres, to the delight of everyone without the ability to smell!

Carrion flowers - or corpse flowers as they are most commonly known - smell like rotting flesh.

The corpse flower at the Amazon Spheres has been called Morticia, the matriarch of The Addams Family.

Blooming occurs on average every 5 to 10 years, with peak viewing of the flower within the first 24 hours.

If you can’t see it in person, you can see the flower without the smell via a livestream of the blooming here.





