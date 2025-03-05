Worker attacked inside Lacey fast food restaurant

LACEY, Wash. — A female worker at a Lacey fast food restaurant was attacked Friday night inside the restroom, according to the Lacey Police Department (LPD).

LPD said the suspect waited in the restroom of the restaurant on Pacific Ave SE until the worker walked in and violently assaulted her.

Employees were familiar with the suspect as a transient who frequently hung out around the restaurant.

LPD said the workers did not know his name, but gave a good description to police. A community resource officer recalled an encounter with an individual that matched the description and was able to identify him.

The suspect was located Monday in Olympia and was arrested for second-degree assault.





