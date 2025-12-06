Work to replace Bullfrog overpass starts Monday

CLE ELUM, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Work will begin Monday to replace the Bullfrog overpass above I-90 near Cle Elum.

It was severely damaged by a semi-truck in October.

“Drivers can expect single-lane and shoulder closures on westbound I-90 throughout the week for this initial work,” the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated in a news release Friday. “Concurrently, contractor crews are pre-casting girders off-site to expedite the overall replacement process.”

Repair work for Bullfrog overpass expected to be done by January

The repair work is expected to be done by mid-January 2026.

“Depending on weather conditions, which can be unpredictable this time of year and can affect the construction schedule, WSDOT expects a week-long, full closure of the westbound lanes in mid-December to install the new girders for the new westbound overpass,” the release stated. “More information about the project schedule and closures is expected next week.”

WSDOT crews will work through the winter to restore full access to the bridge safely and effectively. Crews will then return in the spring to apply a thin layer of concrete overlay that will require an additional temporary closure of the overpass.

“Safety is our top priority,” Brian White, WSDOT region administrator, said. “Our crews are working as quickly as possible to reopen the bridge while keeping both workers and travelers safe. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we complete this critical repair through winter conditions.”

WSDOT determines damaged portion of overpass not repairable

Shortly after the overpass was damaged, WSDOT determined the damaged portion of the overpass is not repairable and will have to be demolished.

Demolition began the night of Oct. 23, and crews hired by WSDOT worked nonstop over a 22-hour period to remove damaged portions of the overpass in response to an emergency proclamation signed by Ferguson.

Ferguson issues emergency proclamation

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson issued an emergency proclamation in the days following the bridge strike, with an estimated $8 million cost to fix the overpass. Ferguson previously stated the processes to reopen the bridge would “likely take several months.”

The semi-truck driver who hit the Bullfrog Road overpass was cited for permit violations.

Allan Bergsma, 64, from Ontario, Canada, was issued a permit to carry the oversized load but did not follow the guidelines.

As part of the conditions for the permit, Bergsma had to use certain exits. In this case, Bergsma was supposed to get off on Exit 80 and then re-enter I-90 to avoid the ramp, but he kept going, Jeremy Weber, a public information officer for the Washington State Patrol (WSP), explained to KIRO Newsradio.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group