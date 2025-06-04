Woof woof! Share your thoughts about Seattle’s future off-leash dog parks

SEATTLE — Seattle Parks and Recreation is asking you to unleash your thoughts this week about plans for two new dog parks. Pet owners and community members will have two opportunities this week.

The department plans to share its schematic designs at the following meetings:

Othello Playground Off-Leash Area

On June 4, members of the project team and the design consultant will be available for people to speak with. The meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Othello Playground at 4351 S. Othello Street.

West Seattle Stadium Off-Leash Area

On June 5, members of the project team and the design consultant will be available for people to speak with. The meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the overflow parking lot of the West Seattle Stadium, at 4432 35th Avenue Southwest.

The current unpaved lot will be transformed into a dedicated off-leash area, located in the southwest corner of the park.

Both sites will include fencing, seating for pet owners, and an environmentally friendly stormwater bioretention area with thoughtful plantings.

Officers from the Seattle Animal Shelter will also be present at both events and offer community resources.

Construction on the parks is projected to begin in spring 2026 and be completed by fall 2026.

