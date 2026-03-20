Woodland Park Zoo’s lion cubs officially have names

SEATTLE — Woodland Park Zoo’s new lion cubs officially have names: Kamari, meaning “moon,” and Zawadi, meaning “gift,” in Swahili.

The two female South African lion cubs were born on January 14 to first-time parents Ilanga and Tandie.

The cubs are the first to be born at the zoo in over a decade.

One was named by the community through a naming poll, and the other by a generous donor.

“These adorable lion cubs are already having a major impact and helping people feel connected to these majestic felines of the savanna and to each other,” said Martin Ramirez, curator of mammalogy at Woodland Park Zoo. “Their names represent both personal generosity and the incredible community support for our zoo. This new generation of lions is part of a larger story of stewardship, care and community. We are grateful to our community for choosing to be a part of our lion family.”

The zoo shared that they are grateful for the 460 donors throughout the community who participated in naming Kamari with contributions of every size. All funds raised further help the zoo provide the very best home and care for both sisters, along with the other hundreds of animals who call the zoo home.

Ilanga and her cubs continue to live in the off‑view maternity den, where they are bonding in quiet surroundings. Tandie remains separated from the family until the cubs are older.

The zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams are monitoring the cubs closely through regular wellness exams as they grow. They will be introduced to the public outdoor habitat once they get a little stronger.

They could grow to be between 260 and 400 pounds. African lions are considered vulnerable, with as few as 22,000 to 25,000 estimated to remain in the wild.

©2026 Cox Media Group