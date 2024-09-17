Woodland Park Zoo’s fall Zoo Doo sale returns for gardeners

Woodland Park Zoo is bringing back its popular Zoo Doo compost just in time for the fall gardening season.

The zoo is now accepting orders for its highly sought-after compost, with pickups scheduled for September 28 and 29.

Zoo Doo, a sustainable compost made from a mix of animal feces and bedding materials, is perfect for keeping gardens healthy and thriving.

This nutrient-rich compost is created from the waste of animals like zebras, giraffes, lions, and more, making it an excellent choice for growing vegetables and annual plants.

The zoo has been producing Zoo Doo for nearly 40 years, and thanks to a new composting system, it now makes more than 1 million pounds annually.

Woodland Park Zoo’s horticulture team also uses Zoo Doo in its award-winning animal habitats and landscaped areas, ensuring it benefits local wildlife and pollinators.

Gardeners interested in getting their hands on Zoo Doo can place an order online and schedule a pickup.

Additionally, any customer who recycles old cell phones or handheld electronics at the event will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a Woodland Park Zoo family membership.

This initiative is part of the zoo’s efforts to protect gorilla habitats through the ECO-CELL program.

Zoo Doo is available in various quantities, with prices ranging from $16.50 for 25 gallons to $125 for a 550-gallon truckload.

