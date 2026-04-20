Woodland Park Zoo hosts ‘Tasting Flight’ showcasing local wineries

SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo is set to host Tasting Flight, a kid-free, afternoon event showcasing more than 50 local wineries.

“Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable night out, Tasting Flight is one of the most delicious ways to support wildlife conservation, along with education programs and exceptional animal care,” says the zoo.

Presented by Alaska Airlines, the zoo hopes people will come “sip wine and save wildlife” on Saturday, June 20.

The event boasts “some of the best wines the Pacific Northwest has to offer”, while attendees sip and stroll through the zoo grounds, engage with animals, and explore immersive exhibits.

The zoo will close at 1 p.m., with grounds cleared and reopening at 3:30 p.m. exclusively for Tasting Flight guests.

The event will run from 3:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

As part of Woodland Park Zoo’s commitment to sustainability, this is a “Bring Your Own Glass” event. Organizers recommend avoiding actual glassware, as it can break easily. Premium ticket holders will be provided with a souvenir wine glass, and a limited number of souvenir glasses will be available for purchase.

There are three types of tickets:

Premium: $95

General Admission: $75

Designated Driver: $49

Tickets are on sale now, and you can learn more about the wineries participating, special activities, and what each ticket tier includes at: zoo.org/tastingflight

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