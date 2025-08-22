Woodland Park Zoo gets a new sloth for the first time in 5 years

SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo welcomed a sloth into its ranks for the first time in five years!

The sloth, named Fezzik after a character in The Princess Bride, is 10 years old and arrived from Milwaukee County Zoo.

Fezzik is a Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth. They are solitary, tree-dwelling mammals named for their two long, curved claws on each of their front feet. These slow-moving nocturnal creatures spend the majority of their time hanging upside down in forest canopies where fruit, leaves and flowers are plentiful for munching.

“We’re thrilled to bring a sloth species back to the zoo and Fezzik is busy leisurely exploring and getting comfortable in his new home,” said Shawn Pedersen, Animal Curator at Woodland Park Zoo. “Fezzik is sure to be a crowd pleaser with his calm and docile personality.”

©2025 Cox Media Group