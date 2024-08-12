Woodland Park Zoo baby gorilla will be moved to another zoo

Woodland Park Zoo (WPZ) says it’s moving a 1 1/2-month-old gorilla to another zoo so he can be raised by a surrogate gorilla mom and socialize with a family of gorillas.

The baby was born on June 28 at WPZ to first-time mom, Akenji, and dad, Kwame.

The zoo says Akenji hasn’t shown any interest in caring for the baby, who has yet to be named.

Zoo staff has cared for the baby gorilla 24/7 since shortly after birth.

Attempts to unite mom and baby were unsuccessful, according to the zoo.

For several weeks, WPZ has been training three experienced moms at the zoo as potential surrogates, but progress has not advanced fast enough, WPZ officials said.

The zoo is currently working with the Gorilla Species Survival Plan, which maintains a list of potential surrogates across the country, the zoo is confident the infant will be placed in a great home.

